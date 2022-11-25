Insider Buying: MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CEO Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) CEO Diwakar Choubey purchased 100,000 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,688,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,708,364.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MoneyLion Stock Performance
NYSE:ML opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $4.80.
MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.75 million for the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
About MoneyLion
MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.
