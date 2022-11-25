Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Acquires $104,700.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,747,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Beat Kahli bought 10,327 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $112,874.11.

On Monday, November 14th, Beat Kahli bought 19,355 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $204,582.35.

On Friday, November 11th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $255,000.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $253,250.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Beat Kahli purchased 40,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $393,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $244,750.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Beat Kahli purchased 11,091 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $101,593.56.

On Friday, October 28th, Beat Kahli purchased 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $132,150.00.

VOXX International Stock Performance

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. VOXX International Co. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VOXX. StockNews.com cut shares of VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Imperial Capital cut shares of VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in VOXX International in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in VOXX International in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

Featured Stories

