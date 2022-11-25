Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Acquires $104,700.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,747,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 18th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Beat Kahli bought 10,327 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $112,874.11.
- On Monday, November 14th, Beat Kahli bought 19,355 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $204,582.35.
- On Friday, November 11th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $255,000.00.
- On Monday, November 7th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $253,250.00.
- On Friday, November 4th, Beat Kahli purchased 40,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $393,600.00.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $244,750.00.
- On Monday, October 31st, Beat Kahli purchased 11,091 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $101,593.56.
- On Friday, October 28th, Beat Kahli purchased 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $132,150.00.
Shares of VOXX stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. VOXX International Co. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in VOXX International in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in VOXX International in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.
VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.
