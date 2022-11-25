Insider Selling: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Sells $218,665.20 in Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AMH opened at $32.07 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.31.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

