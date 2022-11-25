Insider Selling: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Sells $218,665.20 in Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $32.07 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.31.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

