Insider Selling: Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) CFO Sells 10,735 Shares of Stock

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) CFO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $11,379.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Ramesh Murthy sold 516 shares of Canoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $743.04.

On Monday, October 17th, Ramesh Murthy sold 972 shares of Canoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $1,341.36.

On Friday, September 16th, Ramesh Murthy sold 169 shares of Canoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $457.99.

Shares of Canoo stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,059,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,182,299. Canoo Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $366.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.21.

GOEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on Canoo from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Roth Capital downgraded Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canoo in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canoo by 32.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canoo during the third quarter worth $34,000. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

