Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells $1,011,520.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.76, for a total transaction of $1,011,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,330,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chemed Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $513.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $466.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.05.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of Chemed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Chemed by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

