Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CFO Sells $4,407,775.96 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Coinbase Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ COIN opened at $45.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.46. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $331.70.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after buying an additional 1,701,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after buying an additional 3,201,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after buying an additional 1,160,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coinbase Global (COIN)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.