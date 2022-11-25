Insider Selling: Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) Director Thomas Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.75, for a total value of C$3,814,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,338,049.75.
FNV stock opened at C$193.58 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of C$151.08 and a twelve month high of C$216.32. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 24.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$168.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$170.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.10 billion and a PE ratio of 37.01.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.436 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.09%.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
