Insider Selling: Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Rating) Director Robert George Friesen sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$11,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 358,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$401,856.
Oroco Resource Stock Up 8.0 %
OCO opened at C$1.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$223.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.95. Oroco Resource Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.61 and a twelve month high of C$2.66.
About Oroco Resource
