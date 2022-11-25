Insider Selling: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Director Sells 916 Shares of Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 259 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $8,117.06.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

Shares of BATRA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,482,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,436,000 after purchasing an additional 248,067 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 598,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,231,000 after acquiring an additional 73,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 48,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 33,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,809 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

