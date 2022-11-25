Insider Selling: The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) EVP Sells 6,708 Shares of Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.79. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $80.86.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

