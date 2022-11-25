Insider Selling: The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) EVP Sells 6,708 Shares of Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
TJX Companies Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:TJX opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.79. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $80.86.
TJX Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TJX Companies (TJX)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.