Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Major Shareholder Sells 4,576,879 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 4,576,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $82,429,590.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 416,931 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $7,571,466.96.

On Friday, November 18th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 546,190 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $10,104,515.00.

Toast Stock Performance

TOST traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,547,257. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $44.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Toast by 5,063.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 356.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 338,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 264,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Toast to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

