Insider Selling: UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $40.73. The stock had a trading volume of 889,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,460. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.21.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 310.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. PGGM Investments bought a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth $123,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UDR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in UDR by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,584 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth $85,232,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on UDR to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

