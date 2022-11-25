inSure DeFi Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 25th. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $54.36 million and $1.10 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

inSure DeFi Profile

SURE is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00198627 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $498,417.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

