Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,876 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after buying an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $113.31 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $466.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.85.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.52.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

