Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) recently:

11/17/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $116.00.

11/15/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/7/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $116.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/19/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/12/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $118.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $129.00 to $123.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $128.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $107.13. 36,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $138.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 344,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,673 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,584,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,455,000 after purchasing an additional 255,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

