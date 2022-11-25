International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Trading Up 3.9%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) rose 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.77 and last traded at $44.72. Approximately 18,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 697,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Seaways has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Trading Up 3.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $236.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.13 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 21.81%. As a group, analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $137,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,999.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $137,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,027. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,238,000 after buying an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,291,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,510,000 after buying an additional 170,380 shares during the period. Brightlight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at $20,511,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.