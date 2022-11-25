inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut inTEST from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
inTEST Stock Up 3.9 %
inTEST stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in inTEST in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in inTEST by 489,800.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in inTEST in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in inTEST by 329.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in inTEST in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.
About inTEST
inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).
