Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 714 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $308.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $310.38.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

