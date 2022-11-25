Intrua Financial LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.12.

