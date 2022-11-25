Intrua Financial LLC Buys 2,651 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.79. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $115.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

