Intrua Financial LLC Has $727,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,810,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,053,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,048,000 after acquiring an additional 976,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TXN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.26. 9,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,938,162. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $199.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.16 and a 200-day moving average of $165.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

