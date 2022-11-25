Intrua Financial LLC Sells 1,422 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 19.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 47,503 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in Walt Disney by 5.7% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 4,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1 %

About Walt Disney

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $98.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.31.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.