Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,749 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

RSP stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.30. The stock had a trading volume of 42,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,911. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.