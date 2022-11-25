Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1,548.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,710 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 210.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 175,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 118,796 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.50. 27,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,947,692. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.39.

