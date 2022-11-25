Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,072,000 after purchasing an additional 31,151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $22,682,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 78,277 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 349,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of XMLV opened at $55.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $47.34 and a one year high of $58.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.