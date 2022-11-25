Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Freehold Royalties (FRHLF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS: FRHLF):

11/9/2022 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$19.50 to C$20.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$18.00.

11/9/2022 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

11/9/2022 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$21.00.

10/13/2022 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

9/30/2022 – Freehold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FRHLF traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $12.63. 5,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,330. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $13.97.

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0671 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

