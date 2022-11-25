Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN)

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: IIP.UN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/14/2022 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.50.

11/11/2022 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.25 to C$15.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$16.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

IIP.UN traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,649. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.79 and a twelve month high of C$17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.83.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.