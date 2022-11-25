IPVERSE Price Tops $0.0147 (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last week, IPVERSE has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One IPVERSE token can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and approximately $11,039.06 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

