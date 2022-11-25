Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IREN. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Iris Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen downgraded Iris Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Compass Point lifted their price target on Iris Energy from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Iris Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.46.
Iris Energy Trading Up 9.8 %
NASDAQ:IREN opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $21.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iris Energy (IREN)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.