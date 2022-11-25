Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IREN. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Iris Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen downgraded Iris Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Compass Point lifted their price target on Iris Energy from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Iris Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.46.

Iris Energy Trading Up 9.8 %

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $21.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

About Iris Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 62,871.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth $214,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth $344,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 230.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares during the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

