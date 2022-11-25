Ironwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 333.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,181. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.87 and a 52-week high of $139.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.93 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.71%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

