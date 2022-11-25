Ironwood Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,362 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,535 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,246,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,887,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,071,884 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,642,000 after purchasing an additional 455,358 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,955 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 118.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,717,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,975,294 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 45,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Hudbay Minerals Profile

HBM stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.55. 11,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,993. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.