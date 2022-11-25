Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAR. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 591.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 10.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 106.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

DAR traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.64. 6,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,463. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.52.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

