Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $448,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% in the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,786,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The stock has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

