Ironwood Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,989,313,000 after acquiring an additional 706,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,837 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $148.99. 35,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,687,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $150.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

