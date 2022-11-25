Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,943,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $2,580,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.62. 29,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,793,674. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $239.85.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.