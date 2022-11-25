Irwin Gold Sells 815 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) Chairman Irwin Gold sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $80,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Irwin Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

On Friday, November 25th, Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE HLI traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $99.81. 92,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,694. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day moving average of $83.23. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $489.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HLI shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 738,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,650,000 after purchasing an additional 387,692 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,146,000 after purchasing an additional 259,359 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 115,602 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 483,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,192,000 after purchasing an additional 93,693 shares during the period.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.