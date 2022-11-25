iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 499,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,721 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $58,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.96. The stock had a trading volume of 26,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,602. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $158.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.67 and its 200-day moving average is $122.00.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

