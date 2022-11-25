iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664,130 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,352,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,313,000 after buying an additional 1,318,667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,919,000 after buying an additional 966,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,211,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $51.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,878. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.87. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.