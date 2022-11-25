iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Position Raised by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2,022.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,084,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,911,000 after acquiring an additional 235,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 225,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $89.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.11. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

