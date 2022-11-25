iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 7,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 48,018 shares.The stock last traded at $45.36 and had previously closed at $44.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 90.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

