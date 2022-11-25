iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 190.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,805 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

EFA stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average of $62.76. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

