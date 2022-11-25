James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
JHX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.80 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.80.
James Hardie Industries Stock Up 1.9 %
James Hardie Industries stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $41.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34.
About James Hardie Industries
James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.
