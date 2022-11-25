James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

JHX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.80 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.80.

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $41.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 190,866 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $3,101,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after acquiring an additional 99,243 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,687,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 60,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

