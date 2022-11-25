Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $14.00

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $14.52. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Janux Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $584.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JANX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after buying an additional 153,460 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,825,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,132,000 after purchasing an additional 148,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 477.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 85,552 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

