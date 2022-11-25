Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $14.00

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $14.52. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Janux Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $584.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.33.
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
