Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Holdings Boosted by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,777 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,855,000 after purchasing an additional 87,895 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,181,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,368,000 after purchasing an additional 182,588 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $1,179,945.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,120,178.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $7,780,391. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $153.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,732. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.