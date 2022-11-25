JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Down 4.6%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.47 and last traded at $49.84. 98,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,688,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Benchmark increased their price objective on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

JD.com Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.36. The firm has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a PE ratio of 550.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $39.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.30 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 95.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in JD.com by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

