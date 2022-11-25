Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NATI. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.14.

National Instruments Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.06. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $44.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,459,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,459,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter worth $763,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 33.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter valued at $11,794,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 11.9% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

