Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $48.65 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $48.65 million and $77,433.85 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,621.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010379 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00040406 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006019 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022548 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00239596 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02914637 USD and is down -13.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $69,326.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

