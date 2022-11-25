JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives $12.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

JBLU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of JBLU opened at $7.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $16.39.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 64.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

