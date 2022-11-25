Johnny Thomson Sells 40,177 Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Stock

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) insider Johnny Thomson sold 40,177 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,800 ($33.11), for a total transaction of £1,124,956 ($1,330,206.93).

Diploma Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON:DPLM opened at GBX 2,854 ($33.75) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,837.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,504.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,497.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00. Diploma PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,090 ($24.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,478 ($41.13).

Diploma Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a GBX 38.80 ($0.46) dividend. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Diploma’s payout ratio is presently 72.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diploma Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($28.97) to GBX 2,700 ($31.93) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($25.42) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($28.97) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($38.90) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diploma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,908.33 ($34.39).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

