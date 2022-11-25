Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.26) per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Johnson Matthey Trading Down 0.6 %
LON JMAT opened at GBX 2,128.17 ($25.16) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,511.48. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of GBX 1,650 ($19.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,536 ($29.99). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,949.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,044.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,350 ($27.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.01) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($30.74) to GBX 2,150 ($25.42) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($27.20) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.47) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,205.71 ($26.08).
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
