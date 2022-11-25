Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.26) per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON JMAT opened at GBX 2,128.17 ($25.16) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,511.48. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of GBX 1,650 ($19.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,536 ($29.99). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,949.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,044.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,350 ($27.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.01) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($30.74) to GBX 2,150 ($25.42) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($27.20) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.47) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,205.71 ($26.08).

In other news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,907 ($22.55) per share, with a total value of £400.47 ($473.54). In related news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 21 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,907 ($22.55) per share, with a total value of £400.47 ($473.54). Also, insider Chris Mottershead acquired 166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,789 ($21.15) per share, for a total transaction of £2,969.74 ($3,511.58). Insiders have bought a total of 208 shares of company stock valued at $377,047 over the last ninety days.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

